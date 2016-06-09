Ellen Pao, who accused a top Silicon Valley VC firm of discrimination, is writing a book about tech's 'toxic culture'

Justin Sullivan/Getty Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao.

Ellen Pao has a memoir coming out about her experiences as a woman of colour in Silicon Valley.

Recode reports that the former CEO of Reddit and partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers just inked a deal with Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau to publish “Reset,” which is billed as “a fearless first-person account exposing the toxic culture that pervades the tech industry.”

Pao rose to prominence in the spring of 2015 when she filed a lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins for gender discrimination. Pao lost the case, but has since crusaded for diversity in the tech industry and recently founded Project Include, a nonprofit that aims to build “meaningful, enduring diversity and inclusion into tech companies.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.