Here's how Ellen Pao reacted to her loss

Matt Rosoff

After losing her discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins, Ellen Pao first gave a prepared statement to the press, then took to Twitter to thank supporters and express hope that her suit wasn’t all in vain.

Here’s what she said:

Pao has this quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., pinned to the top of her Twitter stream:

 

