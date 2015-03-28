Here's how Ellen Pao reacted to her loss

After losing her discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins, Ellen Pao first gave a prepared statement to the press, then took to Twitter to thank supporters and express hope that her suit wasn’t all in vain.

Here’s what she said:

1. Thank you, world.

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

2. I have been inspired by the thousands of people who have reached out to me over the past three years with support.

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

3. I’ve heard from people in Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Australia, Malaysia, France, Argentina, Norway, Tanzania, Finland, and beyond.

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

4. Because of social media and live reports, the problem of gender discrimination in venture capital has received attention around the globe

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

5. While today’s outcome is a disappointment, I take consolation in knowing that people really listened

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

6. If we do not share our stories and shine a light on inequities, things will not change

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

7. Hopefully my case will inspire the venture capital industry to level the playing field for everyone, including women and minorities

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

9. To support the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, we need to show leadership today.

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 28, 2015

There was no number 8 .

Pao has this quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., pinned to the top of her Twitter stream:

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

— Ellen Pao (@ekp) March 15, 2015

