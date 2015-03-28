Here are the questions the jury has to answer in Ellen Pao's discrimination case

Arguments have ended in the gender discrimination law suit interim Reddit CEO Ellen Pao filed against Silicon Valley VC firm Kleiner Perkins. The jury’s decision is expected to be passed down any minute now.

USA Today reporter Elizabeth Weise tweeted a photo of the verdict form the jury must fill out. The document spells out the questions the jury must answer before deciding if Pao was treated differently during her time at Kleiner Perkins because she is a woman.

Pao is seeking $US16 million in lost wages, plus up to $US144 million in punitive damages.

According to the form Weise tweeted, among the questions the jury must answer are:

“Was Ms. Pao’s gender a substantial motivating reason for Kleiner Perkins’ not promoting Ms. Pao to senior partner?”

“Was Ms. Pao harmed?”

“Was Kleiner Perkins’ not promoting Ms. Pao to senior partner a substantial factor in causing harm to her?”

