Here's What Ellen Pao, The VC Who Sued Kleiner Perkins, Is Up To Now

Before Ellen Pao joined Kleiner Perkins, she worked as a corporate lawyer and business-development executive at startups.Now she’s getting back to her roots, starting with offering advice to startups on Quora, the question-and-answer website where she revealed that Kleiner had fired her.



Pao is suing Kleiner for gender discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination in a sex-laden lawsuit that roiled the staid world of Silicon Valley. But she makes no reference to the dispute in her latest foray onto Quora.

We’ve heard that Pao is considering trying to raise a fund to invest in startups. Raising her profile on Quora, which is beloved by Silicon Valley insiders, as a startup expert is a smart way to pursue that goal.

She’s created a Quora board—a sort of topical discussion area within the site—and posted an explainer of how startup founders should set up and manage their board of directors.

Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo recently announced that he wants to expand the site beyond asking and answering questions to become a repository for this kind of specialised knowledge that hasn’t previously been posted on the Internet. So Pao’s contribution fits right in line with the site’s new mission.

