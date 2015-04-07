Women in tech are experiencing 'death by 1,000 cuts,' says Ellen Pao

Last month, Ellen Pao lost her gender discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Now that the trial’s over, Pao spoke to Katie Couric for Yahoo in an interview.

“I’ve told my story to highlight what the problem is, and if people don’t like it, that’s fine — go find somebody else,” Pao told Couric.

“But this is my story and this is something that happens to everybody and they should think about the message and what’s happening and not try to focus on me. It’s not about me.”

At the end of March, Pao lost a lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins, where she was a junior partner. She claimed Kleiner Perkins failed to promote her based on her gender, and for firing her to retaliate after she sued.

Now, about a week after the ruling, Pao is talking about fighting bias in Silicon Valley. The bias isn’t always obvious, Pao says. It can feel like “death by 1,000 cuts.”

“I think there should be an equal number of girls and boys studying computers and learning about engineering and maths and doing well in it, but there’s also got to be the opportunities at the back end,” she told Couric. “So we can pull in all these girls and minorities, but if there’s not that opportunity once you get into the workforce, you’re not really solving the problem.”

“You’ve got people who are used to not following rules. And they don’t know where the boundaries for behaviour are,” Pao says, adding that this is one aspect of Silicon Valley culture that is both good for innovation and more detrimental for behaviour in the workplace. “And it works for them in one aspect of their careers: they take risks, and they build products, and people like it, and they get rewarded for it. So, it’s natural for them to bring it into other areas as well.”

Here are some other points Pao touched on during her conversation with Couric.

How all-male events are harmful to women. “This is what happens when you have an all male event: women in your company feel unwelcome, and you’re forming business relationships, and you’re solving problems that you’re not allowing women to be a part of,” Pao says. “Think about the repercussions of your behaviour that might not be immediately obvious to you. It’s not rules about what you can and can’t do, because I don’t think people are as open to that as really learning about things.”

You can watch the full interview here.

