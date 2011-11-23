'The Dark Knight Rises' Has Basically The Exact Same Cast As 'Inception'

Literally.



Director Christopher Nolan, who made “Inception” and is now at work on “The Dark Knight Rises,” is not a big fan of branching out when it comes to casting.

Don’t believe us? Scroll down.

Marion Cotillard played Leonardo Dicaprio’s wife in “Inception.” She’ll be playing Miranda Tate in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt starred in “Inception” as Arthur, and he’ll be playing John Blake in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Tom Hardy has starring roles in both “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” as Eames and Bane, respectively.

Cillian Murphy appeared toward the end of “Inception” as Robert Fischer, and he’ll be in “The Dark Knight” as Dr. Jonathan Crane and Scarecrow.

Michael Caine played Miles in “Inception,” and in “The Dark Knight Rises” he’ll be playing Alfred.

And now there’s a rumour that Ellen Page, who played Adriane in “Inception” will join “The Dark Knight Rises” (the gossip was sparked by the trailer pic below).



