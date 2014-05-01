A Former Apple Exec Is Selling This Stunning Silicon Valley Compound For $US9.5 Million

Longtime tech executive Ellen Hancock is selling her 4,850-square-foot home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., according to Realtor.com.

Situated on the top of a hill overlooking Silicon Valley, the house has five bedrooms, a custom wine cellar, and sweeping views.

Hancock spent nearly 30 years at IBM, where she eventually became a senior vice president in charge of network hardware and software. After a brief stint as COO of National Semiconductor, she served as CTO of Apple Computer before a reorganization forced her out of the position in 1997.

