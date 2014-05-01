A Former Apple Exec Is Selling This Stunning Silicon Valley Compound For $US9.5 Million

Longtime tech executive Ellen Hancock is selling her 4,850-square-foot home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., according to Realtor.com.
Situated on the top of a hill overlooking Silicon Valley, the house has five bedrooms, a custom wine cellar, and sweeping views.
Hancock spent nearly 30 years at IBM, where she eventually became a senior vice president in charge of network hardware and software. After a brief stint as COO of National Semiconductor, she served as CTO of Apple Computer before a reorganization forced her out of the position in 1997.
The house sits on one and a half acres of property on a hilltop overlooking Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay.
The house was built in the late '90s and has the stone flooring and wood finishes that were typical in that era.
