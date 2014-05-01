A Former Apple Exec Is Selling This Stunning Silicon Valley Compound For $US9.5 Million

Madeline Stone
Ellen hancock houseMLS Listings

Longtime tech executive Ellen Hancock is selling her 4,850-square-foot home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., according to Realtor.com.

Situated on the top of a hill overlooking Silicon Valley, the house has five bedrooms, a custom wine cellar, and sweeping views.

Hancock spent nearly 30 years at IBM, where she eventually became a senior vice president in charge of network hardware and software. After a brief stint as COO of National Semiconductor, she served as CTO of Apple Computer before a reorganization forced her out of the position in 1997.

The house sits on one and a half acres of property on a hilltop overlooking Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay.

The house is ultra-private, set behind a gate and lots of leafy trees.

Inside the compound, a large courtyard and two garages provide plenty of space for cars.

This piece of modern art is an interesting addition to the entryway.

The house was built in the late '90s and has the stone flooring and wood finishes that were typical in that era.

The kitchen's design goes heavy on the wood paneling.

You can take in the awesome views while you eat at the kitchen table.

And large windows open onto a wrap-around deck.

The deck is huge, with lots of space for entertaining guests.

The views from up here really can't be beat.

You can even see all the way to the Bay.

Back inside, the master bedroom is fairly modest.

It too has direct access to the wrap-around deck.

The master bath is pretty nice, too.

Here's another one of the house's five bedrooms.

There's also a home office for when you need to get some work done.

This house has plenty of options for entertaining guests, like this downstairs sitting area.

The current decor is pretty basic.

But this custom wine cellar is a great perk for collectors.

And there's even more outdoor seating available downstairs.

