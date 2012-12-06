Check Out Some Awesome Art From The Woman Who Met Jay-Z On The Train

Photo: Ellen Grossman / YouTube screencap
Everyone wants to know more about Ellen Grossman, the woman Jay-Z spoke with during his subway adventure in October.In the video that’s going viral, Grossman asked Jay-Z what he did for a living, but he never asked her occupation in return.
Well, it turns out Grossman’s an artist and sculptor.
We tracked down her art portfolio online and found Grossman discussing her work in depth on YouTube. She works primarily with aluminium screening and metallic gel on paper to create her drawings and sculptures.
We’re in awe by the complexity of her work.
It's made with metallic gel on blue paper. Grossman notated the dates on each end of this piece to show when she started and ended a line.
This screen sculpture is called Vert-Vurt. Grossman estimates sewing together a football field's length of stitching to put this screening material together which she spray painted green.
