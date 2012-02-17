Ellen Grills Kate Upton On Her 'Boyfriend,' Mark Sanchez—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • Victoria Beckham has husband David by the balls.
  • Seal steps out sans wedding ring but with neon yellow nail polish.
  • Jennifer Lopez and her 24-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart have a swingin’ good Valentine’s Day date. Now how long until we see Marc Anthony’s Valentine’s Day pics?
  • Model down! A model falls on the runway during the Dennis Basso fashion show. It was only a matter of time.
  • Nicole Scherzinger channels her inner Rihanna while wearing hotpants during a performance.
  • Brett Ratner To Direct Video Campaign With GLAAD Following Gay-Slur Debacle.
  • Warner Bros sends Charlie Sheen a cease-and-desist letter to stop using their images to promote his new show.
  • Ellen DeGeneres grills Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton on her rumoured boyfriend, Mark Sanchez.

                                                 Watch below to find out who Kate’s Valentine was:

                        

