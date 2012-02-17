Ellen Grills Kate Upton On Her 'Boyfriend,' Mark Sanchez—Here's Today's Buzz

- Victoria Beckham has husband David by the balls.
- Seal steps out sans wedding ring but with neon yellow nail polish.
- Jennifer Lopez and her 24-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart have a swingin’ good Valentine’s Day date. Now how long until we see Marc Anthony’s Valentine’s Day pics?
- Model down! A model falls on the runway during the Dennis Basso fashion show. It was only a matter of time.
- Nicole Scherzinger channels her inner Rihanna while wearing hotpants during a performance.
- Brett Ratner To Direct Video Campaign With GLAAD Following Gay-Slur Debacle.
- Warner Bros sends Charlie Sheen a cease-and-desist letter to stop using their images to promote his new show.
- Ellen DeGeneres grills Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton on her rumoured boyfriend, Mark Sanchez.
Watch below to find out who Kate’s Valentine was:
