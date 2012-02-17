Ellen Grills Kate Upton On Her 'Boyfriend,' Mark Sanchez—Here's Today's Buzz

Victoria Beckham has husband David by the balls.

Seal steps out sans wedding ring but with neon yellow nail polish.

Jennifer Lopez and her 24-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart have a swingin’ good Valentine’s Day date. Now how long until we see Marc Anthony’s Valentine’s Day pics?

Model down! A model falls on the runway during the Dennis Basso fashion show. It was only a matter of time.

Nicole Scherzinger channels her inner Rihanna while wearing hotpants during a performance.

Brett Ratner To Direct Video Campaign With GLAAD Following Gay-Slur Debacle.

Warner Bros sends Charlie Sheen a cease-and-desist letter to stop using their images to promote his new show.

Ellen DeGeneres grills Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton on her rumoured boyfriend, Mark Sanchez.

Watch below to find out who Kate’s Valentine was:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.