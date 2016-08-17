People are calling Ellen DeGeneres out for a controversial tweet about Usain Bolt

Twitter/@TheEllenShow/Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet did not go over well.

Ellen DeGeneres is facing a wave of backlash after the Twitter account for her TV show tweeted out a joke about Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt that some users thought was racist — or at the very least, insensitive.

The “Finding Dory” voice actress shared an altered version of the now-iconic picture of the Jamaican sprinter casually looking back at his competition while winning the 100-meter dash. DeGeneres’ tweet showed the host clinging to Bolt’s back, Yoda-style, and the caption “This is how I’m running errands from now on.”

This is how I’m running errands from now on. #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/gYPtG9T1ao — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 15, 2016

The picture had already become meme-fodder, as tons of Photoshop whizzes and caption-writing experts have had a field day riffing on the iconic image, so DeGeneres probably just thought her brand would join in on the fun.

Though Bolt is very fast, the implication that a black man should carry around a white person to do errands rubbed some on Twitter the wrong way.

@TheEllenShow @usainbolt So riding on his back like a mule, a horse as some form of property is fun to you… OK.

— 777-9311 (@MiQL) August 15, 2016

@TheEllenShow despite its intentions this pic has ugly connotations comin from a rich white lady

— emily (@emilypttrsn) August 16, 2016

DeGeneres did not delete the tweet (she hasn’t yet, at least), but she defended herself in a follow-up tweet.

“I am highly aware of the racism that exists in our country,” she wrote. “It is the furthest thing from who I am.”

I am highly aware of the racism that exists in our country. It is the furthest thing from who I am.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2016

DeGeneres probably didn’t mean to be offensive with her tweet, but this response is pretty tone-deaf. “I am highly aware of the racism that exists in our country,” isn’t exactly a reassuring response coming from a wealthy white woman especially when the point of the people who DeGeneres offended is, in their opinion, that she isn’t really aware of it.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the animals Usain Bolt can outrun



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.