Ellen DeGeneres Tweeted The Funniest Comment About The Apple Watch

Love it. Hate it. Or just don’t get it. Apple has finally introduced its Apple Watch.

One of the best comments came from comedian Ellen DeGeneres who tweeted:

So excited for the Apple Watch. For centuries, we’ve checked the time bylooking at our phones. Having it on your wrist? Genius. #AppleLive

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 9, 2014

The Onion also hit one out of the park with its Apple even commentary: Apple Releases Brief, Fleeting Moment Of Excitement. The story goes on to say, “Rumours are already swirling that Apple engineers are working on a slimmer, briefer moment of excitement projected for release next fall.”

YouTube Vlogger Phil Synowiec had this insightful thing to say about Apple’s new payments feature:

I’ll be setting up my Credit Card with Apple Pay right after I upload all of my nudes to iCloud

— iOSVlog Daily (@iOSVlog) September 9, 2014

That comment was featured in YouTube comedian Jacksfilms Apple Watch parody video (which nicely sums up all the naysayers comments and made us laugh out loud):

