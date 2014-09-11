Ellen DeGeneres Tweeted The Funniest Comment About The Apple Watch

Julie Bort

Love it. Hate it. Or just don’t get it. Apple has finally introduced its Apple Watch.

One of the best comments came from comedian Ellen DeGeneres who tweeted:

The Onion also hit one out of the park with its Apple even commentary: Apple Releases Brief, Fleeting Moment Of Excitement. The story goes on to say, “Rumours are already swirling that Apple engineers are working on a slimmer, briefer moment of excitement projected for release next fall.”

YouTube Vlogger Phil Synowiec had this insightful thing to say about Apple’s new payments feature:

That comment was featured in YouTube comedian Jacksfilms Apple Watch parody video (which nicely sums up all the naysayers comments and made us laugh out loud):

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.