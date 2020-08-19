A 2009 tweet in which Ellen DeGeneres says she made an employee 'cry like a baby' resurfaces online amid allegations of the show's 'toxic' culture

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire in recent months for her reported behaviour.

An old tweet from Ellen DeGeneres has resurfaced online, following allegations that her show promoted a “toxic” workplace culture.

“I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good,” the 2009 tweet reads.

It’s not immediately clear what incident DeGeneres is referring to, but a source with knowledge of the situation told Insider the tweet was regarding DeGeneres surprising an employee with a free cruise.

The tweet resurfaced after news broke on Tuesday that several top producers on “The Ellen Show” were fired.

I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2009

It wasn’t immediately clear from DeGeneres’ tweet which incident she was referring to, but a source with knowledge of the situation told Insider the tweet was regarding an employee of DeGeneres’ named Jeannie Klisiewicz.

According to the source, Klisiewicz has worked as an on-air correspondent and receptionist for the show, where she was hired in 2008 after calling in and contacting producers numerous times.

In 2009, DeGeneres surprised her with a free Caribbean cruise – causing Klisiewicz to burst into tears on air.

Even though it appears that DeGeneres’ tweet was in reference to Klisiewicz’s tears of joy, Twitter users still made connections to the recent spate of allegations DeGeneres and her show have faced.

you did what? — kordell (@koordell) August 18, 2020

She made one of her employees cry like a baby on that day’s show. She thought it honestly felt good. — Kabr (@JitteryTweets) August 18, 2020

Other users retweeted DeGeneres’ anecdote and shared similar opinions of the situation.

LMAO how is this real https://t.co/0tFLJGdozZ — lilsamsquanch (@lilsamsquanch66) August 18, 2020

the signs have been here all along https://t.co/n9X0RX7W7S pic.twitter.com/jpbcZm51d3 — flop era royalty ???? #SAVEHIGHFIDELITY (@cici_n_bey) August 18, 2020

The tweet’s resurfacing comes after three of the top producers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” left their jobs as WarnerMedia continues its investigation into the alleged toxic workplace.

DeGeneres herself announced the staffing changes in a Zoom call on Monday with all of the show’s staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The host reportedly told staffers that she felt like she “kind of let the ball drop a bit.”

All of this comes after a turbulent past few months for the host, who’s been accused by former staffers of acting rudely and creating a “toxic” environment on the set of “The Ellen Show.”

Australian radio host Neil Breen recently revealed that he was given specific instructions about how to behave when he worked with DeGeneres in 2013.

According to Breen, he was instructed not to talk to, look at, or approach DeGeneres.

And even though DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner recently shut down speculation that the show will be cancelled following the allegations, news broke on August 1 that “Late Late Show” host James Corden could be a potential replacement for DeGeneres.

Despite the growing number of allegations from former staff members – including an ex-producer and a former DJ – that the show fostered a toxic working environment, plenty of stars have come to DeGeneres’ defence.

Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton, and DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi have all joined Perry in sharing messages of support for the embattled host.

