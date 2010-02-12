Ellen Degeneres Ditches Oprah Winfrey Throne, Stays At NBC

Ellen Degeneres will stay dancing on NBC.



Disney’s ABC was reportedly making a play for Ellen to come to the network and fill an empty daytime talk show throne after Oprah leaves to run her Discovery Communications’ network, OWN, in September 2011. OWN was also considering bringing her on, and so was Fox, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But Warner Bros. sealed the deal: NBC will keep her show on 10 of their network’s affiliate stations through the 2013-14 season, the Times reports.

An industry insider told the Times that NBC paid between $250,000 and $300,000 per-week for the show in its current deal.

Certainly, NBC wants to hold on to their star personalities. They already kicked out one of them.

