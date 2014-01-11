Ellen Surprised Portia De Rossi With A Rare Land Rover Defender And Her Reaction Was Priceless

It was a merry Christmas indeed for Portia de Rossi, who got a surprise gift from wife Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen explained on her show Friday: “It’s a car called a [Land Rover] Defender and there aren’t a lot of them and every time Portia sees one she says ‘I love that truck, they’re so cool’ but they’re hard to find and I found one in Texas, had it trucked in, and parked it in this shopping area where I knew we would be later that day and had the bow on it.”

“She did not think it was for her until she turned around and saw me holding the keys,” adds Ellen. And this is the moment she realised it was hers:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.