People are dragging Ellen DeGeneres for her 'superheroes of 2020' Halloween costume after becoming one of this year's biggest villains

Steve Granitz/WireImage and The Ellen Show/EllenTube Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as a superhero nurse for Halloween.

Ellen DeGeneres dressed as a superhero nurse for Halloween, and people were quick to call out the host for being hypocritical.

The host said her costume was “inspired by the real superheroes of 2020,” but Twitter users drew attention to the fact that DeGeneres’ own character has continuously been called into question this year.

“Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well?” one person wrote.

Several others compared DeGeneres’ nurse costume to the character of the evil Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

“How about dressing up like a decent boss?” another person commented.

People are dragging Ellen DeGeneres for her superhero nurse costume after the host faced backlash for her reported behaviour this year.

On Twitter, DeGeneres shared a clip of herself in the costume, along with the caption, “My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020.”

My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020. pic.twitter.com/76iem5fugB — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 30, 2020

And while the host was seemingly referencing the important work that doctors, nurses, and other essential workers have done during the coronavirus pandemic this year, people were more focused on the recent reports that DeGeneres treated staff and collaborators poorly.

"Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well?" one person wrote.

Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well? — __ (@betweenaisles) October 30, 2020

a wolf in sheep's clothing. — news guy (@newsguyca10) October 30, 2020

People who treat their employees with basic dignity? Costume is so good you almost had me fooled. — Juston (@ChlorineCrayon) October 30, 2020

Nurses treat people well — Aditya⁷ ???????? (@monojinjo) October 30, 2020

Several users also compared DeGeneres to the evil character Nurse Ratched, who first appeared in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and is now the focus of a drama series on Netflix called “Ratched.”

Ahh Ellen, more nurse Ratched than superhero. — j a clark (@Aloysius105A) October 30, 2020

Superwoman Nurse Ratched is the vibe i’m getting — Candice Roberts (@candicerobs) October 30, 2020

And another Halloween-themed post on DeGeneres’ Twitter garnered similar comments from users.

Here are some great kids' costume ideas for 2020. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/GX4BpVeX5l — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 28, 2020

How about dressing up like a decent boss? — Lil Turinabol Metabolite (@DanielBHervey) October 29, 2020

My fiancée and I are doing a tandem costume where I’m a lowly staffer and she’s Ellen and she hurls insults at me all Halloween — nyc is dead, don't come here losers (@imnotcardib) October 29, 2020

you treating your employees any better Ellen? — Scott Pannier (@scottpannier) October 29, 2020

Are you still wildly abusive to your employees? — Our Lady of Perpetual Thirst (@our_thirst) October 29, 2020

Representatives for DeGeneres declined to comment.

The pointed responses to DeGeneres’ Halloween content come after a turbulent year for the host, who has been labelled as one of the “biggest villains of 2020.”

In April, it was reported that DeGeneres’ crew was “furious” about a lack of communication over their pay during the coronavirus shutdown.

Variety cited two anonymous sources as saying that the long-running talk show’s core stage crew â€” which consists of more than 30 employees â€” had not received any communication about the status of their working hours or pay, and that producers had not checked in about their mental and physical health.

And in July, the show’s parent company, WarnerMedia, launched an internal investigation into the show’s workplace culture. Variety reported an “employee relations group and a third party firm” would conduct the investigation, interviewing current and former employees about their time on set.

That same month, numerous ex-employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” said that sexual harassment and misconduct ran rampant while they worked there, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show/EllenTube Ellen DeGeneres during the season premiere of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in September 2020.

DeGeneres subsequently addressed “issues” at her show with a letter to staff in late July.

In the letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres took responsibility for the overall issues on her set. She did not directly address any allegations of her personal actions but said she was “disappointed to learn” that people working for her did not feel happy or respected at work.

The host doubled down on her comments during the season premiere of “The Ellen Show” in September.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously,” DeGeneres said in her opening monologue. “I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power. And I realised that with that comes responsibility,” she continued. “And I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'”

