Ellen DeGeneres Signed That 12-Year-Old YouTube Star To Her New Record Label

So the first thing you need to know is that Ellen DeGeneres just started a new record label called eleveneleven.



The second thing you need to know, in case you’ve been living under a rock, is that thre is a new 12-year-old YouTube and Twitter superstar named Greyson Chance.

DeGeneres saw Chance’s sixth-grade music festival rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” on YouTube and invited him to come on her show on May 13.

On her show today, according to Reuters, DeGeneres will announce that Chance is the very first artist she’s signing.

“Greyson … inspired me to start a record label called eleveneleven. He is my first artist and we are making a record together,” she said in a statement released on Tuesday.

And the rest is history.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s the clip (20.7 million views!) that started it all:



