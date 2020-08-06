'The Ellen Show' ratings fall to an all-time low as new allegations surface

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres in the press room at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards on January 6, 2016.

Ratings for “The Ellen Show” have fallen to an all-time low after new allegations surfaced against Ellen DeGeneres in the past few weeks.

According to the Wrap, ratings fell significantly during the week ending July 26 – just one week after Buzzfeed News published a report about the “toxic” work culture on the show.

Since then, numerous other people have spoken out about their experiences with DeGeneres, as well as their time on her show.

DeGeneres’ executive producer, however, recently told a fan that “nobody is going off the air.”

The Wrap reported that ratings fell significantly during the week of July 13, when Buzzfeed News published a story about the “toxic” work culture on the show.

Ratings for “Ellen” also continued to fall the following week, per the Wrap.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Insider, “All daytime broadcast television is down in ratings,” and attributed the drop to both “normal summertime declines” as well as “disruption” from the current coronavirus pandemic.

The source also mentioned that “The Ellen Show” is currently in repeats during the summer, which usually leads to a drop in ratings as well.

“We have seen this trend happening since June,” the source said.

The drop in ratings is reportedly a new low for the series, which has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks after WarnerMedia (its parent company) announced it was opening an internal investigation into the show’s workplace culture.

DeGeneres herself has also come under fire recently.

On Thursday, Australian radio host Neil Breen revealed that he was given specific instructions about how to behave when he worked with DeGeneres in 2013.

According to Breen, he was instructed not to talk to, look at, or approach DeGeneres.

And even though DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner recently shut down speculation that the show will be cancelled following the allegations, news broke over the weekend that “Late Late Show” host James Corden could be a potential replacement for DeGeneres.

Despite the growing number of allegations from former staff members – including an ex-producer and a former DJ – that the show fostered a toxic working environment, plenty of stars have come to DeGeneres’ defence.

Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, and DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi have all shared messages of support for the embattled host.

Representatives for “The Ellen Show” declined Insider’s requests for comment.

