Ellen DeGeneres is selling her Santa Barbara mansion for $45 million -- take a look inside

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to part ways with one of her homes: a Santa Barbara area mansion that’s up for sale for $US45 million.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi simply don’t have the time to use the mansion. The couple has bought and flipped several high-priced homes in Southern California.

“Between ‘The Ellen Show,’ Ellen’s new home collection and a new business that Portia is starting, they can’t make it to Santa Barbara as often as they would like,” a spokesperson at Sotheby’s told Business Insider in an email.

