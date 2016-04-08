Ellen DeGeneres rips apart Mississippi anti-LGBT law: 'This is not politics, this is human rights'

Ellen DeGeneres took an unusual moment during her talk show Thursday to get real about politics. But as she says, it’s also about something more.

“I have something I want to get off my chest,” she began, and after making a joke about a mole, she segued to the “religious freedom” law that was recently signed by the governor of Mississippi.

“Which might sound good because it has the word freedom in it,” she said. But as DeGeneres points out, the law gives one the right to, for religious reasons, deny LGBT people marriage, adoption, and foster care services; fire or refuse to employ them; or decline to rent or sell them property.

“Now, I’m not a political person. I’m really not. But this is not politics, this is human rights,” DeGeneres said to strong applause.

“That is the definition of discrimination. It’s also something the Supreme Court already ruled on when they made marriage a right for everyone,” the host continued.

The Louisiana native then told people in the South who are disappointed not to feel discouraged. She said she was once fired for being gay.

Now, she says, “I could buy that governor’s mansion, flip it, and make a $7 million profit.”

But barbs aside, she concluded with a message of unity: “I think we need to remember that we’re more similar than different.”

Watch Ellen DeGeneres address the “religious freedom” law below:

