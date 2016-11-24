Ellen DeGeneres teared up as she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama

Ellen DeGeneres got emotional as she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom honour from President Barack Obama in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The comedian was one of 21 recipients of the honour, bestowed on those who makes significant progress for the US.

A White House aide summed up DeGeneres’ three-decade career, spanning stand-up comedy, her hit sitcom “Ellen,” and her current talk show. He also noted how DeGeneres has consistently stood up for equality, coming out as gay in the ’90s when it was not common for major Hollywood stars to do so.

“Ellen DeGeneres has showed us that a single individual can make the world a more fun, more open, more loving place, so long as we just keep swimming,” he said, referencing the actress’ voice role in the Pixar hit “Finding Nemo.”

DeGeneres held back tears as President Obama put the medal around her neck.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honour bestowed on civilians in the US.

Watch Ellen DeGeneres receive the honour below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.