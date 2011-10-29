Now Ellen Degeneres Is Opening A Vegan Restaurant In Los Angeles

Ellen Degeneres and wife Portia DeRossi are among the investors in a vegan restaurant that’s slated to open on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, according to the Hollywood Reporter (via Zagat Buzz).



Singer Chrissie Hynde and producer Steve Bing are also reportedly investing in the venture, which will feature cuisine from Oprah-approved chef Tal Ronnen.

Ellen went vegan in 2008 and in August launched a vegan website.

She even had a vegan wedding cake.

She and Portia are also selling their Beverly Hills compound for $49 million.

