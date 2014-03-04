Here's A List Of Actors Who Actually Ate Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar Pizza

Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres was worried about the celebrities in the audience Sunday night who would not have access to food throughout the three-plus hour show, so she decided to take action.

DeGeneres ordered pizzas for the star-studded audience.

After an actual delivery boy from Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria passed out slices to the Oscar nominees, DeGeneres joked, “I don’t have any money, who here has money? Sandy [Bullock], you have a lot of money, you can tip him right? Where’s Harvey Weinstein? No pressure just a billion people watching, whatever you feel is right.”

Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto was one of few celebs to actually grab a greasy slice.

Meryl Streep did, too.

Kevin Spacey helped pass out pizza to his row.

“It was five Big Papas at 60 square slices each,” confirmed an employee at Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeri. “But they got a bunch more, those were just the big ones.

Here’s a list of who actually ate the Oscar pizza:

Here is a breakdown of your favourite stars’ pizza preferences at the #Oscars http://t.co/N5yFuxwIrb pic.twitter.com/K5FzVYwtma

— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 3, 2014

Watch the funny bit below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.