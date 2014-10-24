Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar Photo Helped Make This Popular Craze The Word Of The Year

The Queen photobombs Australian hockey athletes at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Twitter

Photobomb is Word Of The Year.

Collins Dictionary 2014 said photobomb was selected from a shortlist of words that have returned to prominence and via online user submissions.

Given the string of high-profile photobombing events in 2014 – from the Queen’s quick thinking at the Commonwealth Games to Jennifer Lawrence’s numerous efforts – the phrase managed to beat out a range of other popular contenders.

Finalists included, hangry (irritable as a result of feeling hungry), Bridezilla (a woman whose behaviour in planning her wedding is described as intolerable), humblebrag (a statement that purports to be self-effacing but in fact reveals a person’s wealth or importance) and Tinder (the popular mobile dating app).

Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscars selfie takes the cake, with a host of famous celebrities photobombing the picture on the red carpet.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Here’s the Collins Dictionary definition of photobomb:

(informal) to intrude into the background of a photograph without the subject’s knowledge.

Watch the Collins Dictionary bring words to life in this short, cartoon-inspired video.

