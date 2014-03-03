Ellen DeGeneres Makes Fun Of Oscar Nominees In Opening Monologue

Ellen DeGeneres hosted the 86th annual Academy Awards Sunday night and insulted some of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities along the way.

During her opening monologue, the talk show host poked fun at many nominees and stars in the audience:

June Squibb, “Nebraska”: “At 84 years old she is the oldest nominee. I’M TELLING EVERYONE YOU WERE WONDERFUL IN ‘NEBRASKA,'” Ellen yelled so she could “hear.”

Amy Adams, "American Hustle": "I've done a little research and between all of the nominees here tonight you've made over 1,400 films. And you've gone to a total of six years of college. Amy Adams, you went to college right? No? But you're an amazing actress, you're in not one but two nominated films tonight. That's selfish."

Liza Minnelli: "One of the most amazing Liza Minnelli impersonators I've ever seen is here. Good job, sir."

“One of the most amazing Liza Minnelli impersonators I’ve ever seen is here. Good job, sir.” Jennifer Lawrence: “I am not going to bring up what happened last year. It’s ridiculous, I mean something like that happens, and it’s embarrassing, and people just talk about it. It’s just, you know… for those of you who don’t know what I’m talking about, Jennifer Lawrence last year, she fell on the way up, tripped. I don’t know if she got caught on the tip of the dress, but… let’s show the clip. And you know the thing where you fell out of the car tonight? No one needs to know that, I’m not going to mention that.”

Watch the entire Oscars opening monologue below to see who else DeGeneres calls out:

