If Ellen DeGeneres leaves her show, Hollywood shouldn't replace her with a white man

Chris Pizzello/AP Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

On Saturday, news broke that James Corden was reportedly “in line” to replace Ellen DeGeneres should her daytime talk show go off the air.

The news about Corden led to backlash from people accusing him of problematic behaviour, similar to the criticism DeGeneres has faced in recent months.

Regardless of the accusations against Corden, it’d be uninspired to make him – a straight white man – DeGeneres’ replacement.

Talk shows right now are primarily hosted by men, which means a female host (especially a queer woman of colour) is essential for bringing new perspectives to audiences.

“The Ellen Show” was groundbreaking when it first premiered, and should it go off the air, producers would do well to appoint a queer woman of colour as her successor.

On Saturday, British newspaper the Sun reported that James Corden was “in line” to replace Ellen DeGeneres should she quit her namesake show.

It was the latest news in a maelstrom of bad press for DeGeneres that began when Dutch beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager said in February that the host – long known for telling her audience to “be kind” – had acted “cold and distant” during de Jager’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Since then, crew members, celebrities, and media personalities have publicly spoken out about DeGeneres’ character and supposed problematic behaviour. Corden himself has also faced criticism following the news that he could be DeGeneres’ successor, leading to backlash on Twitter from people accusing the “Late Late Show” host of trying to lower young writers’ salaries or saying that he acted in a similarly entitled way to DeGeneres.

But regardless of your feelings about Corden or DeGeneres, the news that Corden could potentially replace the long-time host points to a larger, more disturbing trend of talented women (especially queer women and women of colour) consistently being sidestepped in order to pave the way for male comedians.

DeGeneres’ daytime talk show was once considered progressive and historic

When it first premiered in 2003, DeGeneres’ “The Ellen Show” was a huge move for network television.

As an openly out lesbian, DeGeneres was one of the few queer women (aside from Rosie O’Donnell) to host an entire talk show, and quickly found an audience with people who loved her dancing, pranks, and goofy sense of humour.

But DeGeneres’ hosting gig came after a turbulent few years for the host.

In 1997, while starring on the ABC sitcom “Ellen,” DeGeneres came out as a lesbian during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She followed up the interview with a groundbreaking Time magazine cover (featuring DeGeneres with the words “Yep, I’m Gay”), and even addressed her sexuality in an episode of her sitcom.

Titled “The Puppy Episode,” the plot focused on DeGeneres’ character, Ellen Morgan, as she confides in her therapist (played by Winfrey) that she’s gay. Numerous other celebrities, including Laura Dern, Demi Moore, and Billy Bob Thornton, also had small roles in the episode, which was reportedly viewed over by over 40 million people.

ABC Laura Dern (right) played a potential love interest for Ellen DeGeneres in ‘The Puppy Episode.’

Unfortunately for DeGeneres and the show, “The Puppy Episode” garnered a significant amount of backlash from conservative groups, and the sitcom was eventually cancelled in 1998. Increased focus was also paid to DeGeneres’ relationship with actress Anne Heche.

A 2007 profile of DeGeneres in W Magazine said that the backlash and media attention “left her stunned, angry, unable to find work for three years and mired in depression.”

DeGeneres was able to make a comeback in Hollywood, voicing the character of Dory in 2003’s “Finding Nemo” and eventually becoming the host of “The Ellen Show,” which has won numerous Daytime Emmys throughout its run.

Recent allegations surrounding DeGeneres and her show have now cast doubt on the host’s cheery public persona – but to ignore the groundbreaking nature of “The Ellen Show,” as well as the optics of having an openly out comedian host a daytime talk show, would be doing a massive disservice to DeGeneres and her career.

Women, especially queer women and women of colour, are still vastly underrepresented both in front of and behind the camera

A recent report by the Writer’s Guild of America found that in the 2019 to 2020 television season, only 44% of TV writers were women and only 19% of writers were women of colour. And while networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS have a decently high percentage of female writers, there are still very few women hosting late-night shows.

NBC Lilly Singh is the only woman hosting a nightly late-night talk show on network TV.

In fact, NBC’s Lilly Singh is the only woman hosting a nightly network talk show. Singh’s show, “A Little Late With Lilly,” premiered in September, making her the first queer South Asian late-night host.

Samantha Bee is the only other woman hosting a late-night program, although her show, “Full Frontal,” only airs once a week.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been female hosts previously. In the past, comedians like Wanda Sykes, Joan Rivers, Robin Thede, and Chelsea Handler have all hosted nightly talk shows, with varying levels of success.

But white men still dominate talk shows, especially those on late night. An ill-conceived feature by Vanity Fair in 2015 inadvertently highlighted just how white – and male – late-night TV show hosts are.

Five years later, not much has changed. Women and women of colour may be making slight progress in terms of securing writing jobs behind the camera, but if you tune into a late-night talk show, odds are your host will be a white man named Jimmy, Stephen, or James.

Daytime TV features slightly more women (i.e. the ladies of “The View,” Oprah, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”), but it’s still nowhere near as equitable as it should be, and DeGeneres’ show is one of the few to feature an out, female host.

On Twitter, some users want to #ReplaceEllen with female comedians of colour

After news broke that Corden could reportedly replace DeGeneres, Twitter offered up a variety of other celebrities who they said would make a better successor to the host.

People advocated for stars like Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Keke Palmer, Tabitha Brown, and others to take over.

Imagine Laverne Cox taking over Ellen. Iconic. — B I L L Y ???? (@BillyCullum) August 5, 2020

#ReplaceEllen with Wanda Sykes asap pic.twitter.com/d6CN4Q7bPP — S A M M Y (@samuelhmorrison) August 3, 2020

I would absolutely #ReplaceEllen with @IamTabithaBrown No one can bring a smile to my face as much as her. This woman has LIGHT in her. She IS America’s sweetheart: a kind, nice, lovely person. ♥️♥️♥️ #TabithaBrown #ReplaceEllenWithTabithaBrown pic.twitter.com/6uXJbgk51I — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (@drmichaelgold) August 3, 2020

#ReplaceEllen with a daytime panel talk show with these women as the main hosts pic.twitter.com/GK0kkdnZdZ — Duane Paul ????☘️ (@duanepaulmurphy) August 3, 2020

“Flavour of Love” star (and frequent meme inspiration) Tiffany Pollard was also suggested by Twitter users.

#ReplaceEllen with none other than the original HBIC, miss Tiffany “New York” Pollard pic.twitter.com/dB0273LrTH — ???? (@tulsispears) August 3, 2020

DeGeneres’ show hasn’t been cancelled, but it’s clear from the #ReplaceEllen hashtag that plenty of people are ready for a fresh host, especially if it’s a woman of colour.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TINEPARK Ellen DeGeneres frequently hosts award shows.

Replacing DeGeneres is a chance to move the industry forward – not backward

“The Ellen Show” executive producer Andy Lassner recently told a fan that “nobody is going off the air,” in response to a tweet about DeGeneres’ show getting cancelled.

And when Insider reached out to Corden’s reps about him potentially replacing DeGeneres, his representatives denied Insider’s requests for comment.

But still, the prospect of Corden, or another straight white man, replacing an out lesbian on a high-profile talk show isn’t just disappointing – it’s problematic. Queer women and women of colour deserve a seat at the table, and to have their voices heard both in front of and behind the camera.

DeGeneres’ talk show was once considered progressive and historic, but it shouldn’t be considered that radical anymore to have a woman of colour or a queer woman hosting a TV show. And while no one should get handed a job on TV simply because they’re BIPOC, queer, or a woman, the fact remains that these groups are consistently marginalised in Hollywood, even as progress is starting to be made.

So let’s stop giving white men a platform that they don’t need and instead, focus on giving one to those who truly deserve it.

