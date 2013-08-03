Ellen DeGeneres Confirms: 'I'm Hosting The Oscars!'

After hosting the Oscars in 2007, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will be back for a second round of duty in 2014, the Academy confirmed Friday.

DeGeneres also took to Twitter to announce the news to her over 21 million followers:

It’s official: I’m hosting the #Oscars! I’d like to thank @TheAcademy, my wife Portia and, oh dear, there goes the orchestra.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 2, 2013

“We are thrilled to have Ellen DeGeneres host the Oscars,” said telecast producers Zadan and Meron in a statement. “As a longtime friend, we had always hoped to find a project for us to do together and nothing could be more exciting than teaming up to do the Oscars. There are few stars today who have Ellen’s gift for comedy, with her great warmth and humanity. She is beloved everywhere and we expect that the audience at the Dolby Theatre, and in homes around the globe, will be as excited by this news as we are.”

New Academy president, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, echoed their sentiments: “I agreed with Craig and Neil immediately that Ellen is the ideal host for this year’s show. We’re looking forward to an entertaining, engaging and fun show.”

“I am so excited to be hosting the Oscars for the second time. You know what they say – the third time’s the charm,” joked DeGeneres.

DeGeneres hosted the 79th Academy Awards in 2007, for which she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.