HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Selling Their Santa Monica Ranch For $11 Million

Notorious real estate addicts Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are once again selling a property, this time a lovely equestrian spread in the Hidden Valley area of Thousand Oaks.



According to the Los Angeles Times, the 26-acre California estate has just gone back up for sale this week for $10.995 million. The couple previously bought the ranch back in 2009 for $8.5 million, and listed it in 2011 for $16.5 million before lowering the price and eventually taking it off the market.

But now after a recent April feature in ELLE DECOR, it seems they’ve decided to try their luck one more time.

Described to ELLE as Portia’s “dream home,” the contemporary farmhouse-style estate is near the Santa Monica Mountains, and has two barns, a “yoga pavilion,” stables, and a tennis court.

