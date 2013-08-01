HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Selling Their Santa Monica Ranch For $11 Million

Megan Willett
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi Hidden Valley Farm mansion

Notorious real estate addicts Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are once again selling a property, this time a lovely equestrian spread in the Hidden Valley area of Thousand Oaks.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 26-acre California estate has just gone back up for sale this week for $10.995 million. The couple previously bought the ranch back in 2009 for $8.5 million, and listed it in 2011 for $16.5 million before lowering the price and eventually taking it off the market.

But now after a recent April feature in ELLE DECOR, it seems they’ve decided to try their luck one more time.

Described to ELLE as Portia’s “dream home,” the contemporary farmhouse-style estate is near the Santa Monica Mountains, and has two barns, a “yoga pavilion,” stables, and a tennis court.

The 26-acre equestrian property is made up of eight farmhouse cottages and two barns.

The 17th, 18th, and early-20th century decor lends a polished, yet rustic charm to the beamed ceilings and white-washed walls.

There are a total of 8 bedrooms spread across the property, perfect for hosting guests.

Ellen liked adding suspended industrial light fixtures to rooms in order to modernize the antique furnishings.

There are eight bathrooms across the property. This one has a limestone tub and 1940s Moroccan rug.

This airy dining area can easily fit plenty of guests for entertaining around the 17th-century Swedish farm table.

In this cabin's kitchen, the industrial kitchen appliances meld well with the antique arm chairs and wood-burning fireplace.

The nearby living room has a similar feel, with worn-in leather couch and modern light fixtures contrasted by rustic wooden tables and sculptures.

The space is perfect for when celebrity friends come over to play ping-pong or poker.

The room also has a hanging painting and leather furniture for a low-key lounge in the corner.

The horse barn was paved with rubber tiles and not only houses Portia's two horses Maeby and Mcy, but also has a sitting room in the next stable over.

An oak tree shades the pergola with a French military day-bed and picturesque wicker sofa.

There are shady spots all over the property for throwing parties, with long wooden tables and wicker furniture.

And in the distance, you can see the Santa Monica Mountains rising up behind those gorgeous oak trees.

