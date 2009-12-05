Buy Ellen Degeneres' Amazing $3.7 Million "Tree House"

Lawrence Delevingne
tree house ellen ledger

Want a celebrity’s old home? Love tree houses? Have some spare millions?

Do we have a deal for you.

Zillow.com: Once owned by comedian/talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and later, by the late actor Heath Ledger, it’s known just as the “Tree House” and it’s for sale for $3,695,000, according to Luxist. Located in Hollywood Hills, it’s a cozy, private two-bed, two-bath hideaway that was sold in June 2008 for $2.5 million.

According to the listing, it’s a “Celeb Sanctuary.”

Very special Shangri-La remodel with exceptional privacy. Stunning forest-like view from tremendous deck with amazing outdoor screening room and other areas of added living space. So close to everything yet feels as though you are on an enchanting zen retreat. Handsomely redone kitchen and baths. Certainly worthy of its “star” history.

SEE THE AMAZING TREE HOUSE PICTURES HERE>>>

The entrance

Image: Prudential California Reality

Leading in

Image: Prudential California Reality

Showpiece deck

Image: Prudential California Reality

Living room

Image: Prudential California Reality

Subtle, classy

Image: Prudential California Reality

Relax in the shade

Image: Prudential California Reality

One more amazing look

Image: Prudential California Reality

Good party space

Image: Prudential California Reality

Bedroom

Image: Prudential California Reality

Kitchen

Image: Prudential California Reality

Connected to outside

Image: Prudential California Reality

Connected to the deck

Image: Prudential California Reality

VIP deck area?

Image: Prudential California Reality

A great view

Image: Prudential California Reality

Outside

Image: Prudential California Reality

See Also

You Won't Believe How Good Life Is For The Super Rich

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.