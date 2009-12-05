Buy Ellen Degeneres' Amazing $3.7 Million "Tree House"

Want a celebrity’s old home? Love tree houses? Have some spare millions?



Do we have a deal for you.

Zillow.com: Once owned by comedian/talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and later, by the late actor Heath Ledger, it’s known just as the “Tree House” and it’s for sale for $3,695,000, according to Luxist. Located in Hollywood Hills, it’s a cozy, private two-bed, two-bath hideaway that was sold in June 2008 for $2.5 million.

According to the listing, it’s a “Celeb Sanctuary.”

Very special Shangri-La remodel with exceptional privacy. Stunning forest-like view from tremendous deck with amazing outdoor screening room and other areas of added living space. So close to everything yet feels as though you are on an enchanting zen retreat. Handsomely redone kitchen and baths. Certainly worthy of its “star” history.

SEE THE AMAZING TREE HOUSE PICTURES HERE>>>

