25 Years In The Life Of Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is one of those rare, talented celebrities that never seems to fail.
Even more impressively, she’s a personality that’s almost unanimously defined as likable — a simple reputation quality that eludes so many entertainers.
Everyone seems to want to say yes to DeGeneres — this week alone yielded two giant, silly viral moments out of her talk show (starring Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban).
But don’t be fooled — DeGeneres may be all light and fun, but it’s tireless work and ambition that’s gotten her here.
By “here,” we mean: making an estimated $45 million a year.
The show's groundbreaking subject matter earned it an Emmy the same year (and DeGeneres the cover of Time).
1998: Meanwhile, DeGeneres and actress Anne Heche went public with their relationship, which lasted until 2000.
2001: DeGeneres hosted the Emmys shortly after 9/11 and received accolades for her ability to balance a more reserved tone with patriotic jokes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.