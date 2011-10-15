25 Years In The Life Of Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is one of those rare, talented celebrities that never seems to fail.



Even more impressively, she’s a personality that’s almost unanimously defined as likable — a simple reputation quality that eludes so many entertainers.

Everyone seems to want to say yes to DeGeneres — this week alone yielded two giant, silly viral moments out of her talk show (starring Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban).

But don’t be fooled — DeGeneres may be all light and fun, but it’s tireless work and ambition that’s gotten her here.

By “here,” we mean: making an estimated $45 million a year.

