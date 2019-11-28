Ellen DeGeneres said she didn't get an invitation to Dakota Johnson's birthday party, and the actress had to fact-check her

The Ellen Show/YouTube Dakota Johnson appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Wednesday.

Dakota Johnson appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and fact-checked the host after being accused of not inviting her to her 30th birthday celebration.

Johnson insisted that she did invite DeGeneres to the occasion, and a crew member reminded the comedian that she wasn’t able to attend because she was “out of town” at the time.

Ellen DeGeneres incorrectly told Dakota Johnson that she didn’t score an invite to the actor’s 30th birthday party, and Johnson called her out.

“You turned 30. And how was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres told Johnson, whose birthday was on October 4, during Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The “Peanut Butter Falcon” star responded: “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

Johnson added that she didn’t know that DeGeneres liked her, and she insisted that she gave the comedian a heads-up this time around.

“I did invite you, and you didn’t come,” the “Fifty Shades” star said.

“I don’t think so,” DeGeneres said. She then got clarification from a crew member who said she couldn’t attend because she was “out of town.”

“Oh yeah, I had that thing,” DeGeneres said. “It was probably in Malibu. That’s too far for me to go to.”

The host finally admitted that she was in fact invited and thanked Johnson.

“I really didn’t remember that until just now,” she said.

The subject of birthdays also came up during Johnson’s appearance on the show in October 2018.

At the time, Johnson had just celebrated her 29th birthday with a party that included pink and blue balloons, which led people to speculate that the celebration was a gender-reveal party and that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman.

Johnson cleared up the confusion on that show and recalled attending DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in February 2018.

“I think I kind of crashed your birthday party,” Johnson said.

“I was just arm candy,” she added, referring to her relationship with Martin.

DeGeneres responded: “I knew you’d be with him. I didn’t have your number at the time, which is why I invited him and I knew he’d bring you. But now I have your number, and I’ll call you directly. And now you have my number, so you could have called to invite me.”

