Ellen DeGeneres Was Caught Cheating On Oscars-Sponsor Samsung With Her IPhone Backstage

Samsung was a major sponsor of The Oscars last night, and host Ellen DeGeneres used one of its phones to tweet the most popular Twitter photo of all time.

But backstage, she was caught cheating on Samsung with her iPhone. MarketingLand’s Danny Sullivan poured through her tweets and found many posts from The Oscars were taken with her iPhone.

Here’s the proof, via MarketingLand:

