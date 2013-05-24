HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Bought A Stunning California Mansion For $26.5 Million

Megan Willett
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi Montecito mansion

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have just bought a $26.5 million estate in seaside Montecito, Calif., according to TMZ.

The 13-acre ocean-view estate has a 10,522-square-foot Italian-style villa that was built in 1929. It has six bedrooms and nine fireplaces — every room in the romantic home oozes Tuscan elegance.

The original price was $24.5 million, but according to both TMZ and celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker, DeGeneres and de Rossi shelled out $2 million more than that. It had been listed with Village Properties Realtors agent Mitchell Morehart.

Both DeGeneres and de Rossi are known for buying properties and flipping them, so even though this seems like anyone’s dream home, don’t be surprised if it’s back on the market within the year.

This is the Montecito mansion Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought for $26.5 million.

The Tuscan-style estate sits on 13 acres of property.

The mansion at over 10,000 square feet of space.

This intimate dining area has tiled floors and an exposed-beam ceiling.

The kitchen is modern, with ample storage space and a chef's stove.

And there are nine fireplaces throughout the home.

Outside, there are plenty of romantic spots.

This would make a gorgeous dinner party setting.

Or you could lounge around in the backyard.

And take a dip in the pool while you enjoy your hill-top view.

Want to be their neighbour?

