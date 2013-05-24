HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Bought A Stunning California Mansion For $26.5 Million

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have just bought a $26.5 million estate in seaside Montecito, Calif., according to TMZ.



The 13-acre ocean-view estate has a 10,522-square-foot Italian-style villa that was built in 1929. It has six bedrooms and nine fireplaces — every room in the romantic home oozes Tuscan elegance.

The original price was $24.5 million, but according to both TMZ and celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker, DeGeneres and de Rossi shelled out $2 million more than that. It had been listed with Village Properties Realtors agent Mitchell Morehart.

Both DeGeneres and de Rossi are known for buying properties and flipping them, so even though this seems like anyone’s dream home, don’t be surprised if it’s back on the market within the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.