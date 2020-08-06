Ellen DeGeneres' brother Vance says accusations against his sister are 'all bulls---'

Jennifer Graylock / FilmMagic / Steve Granitz / WireImage Vance DeGeneres defended his sister Ellen amid allegations of toxic behaviour.

Ellen DeGeneres’ brother voiced his support for his sister who is under increased scrutiny over allegations of a “toxic” workplace environment.

Vance DeGeneres wrote on Facebook: “My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls—.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently under investigation by its distributor, Warner Bros. Television, following several allegations from former staffers of bullying, sexual misconduct, and racial discrimination.

In a separate post on Twitter, Vance added: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister.”

Vance DeGeneres has voiced support for his sister Ellen, as the controversy around the workplace culture on her popular daytime show continues.

In a post on his Facebook page, Vance, 65, wrote: “OK, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls—.”

He added that his sister is a “smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world,” and has always stood against “bullying of any kind.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently being investigated by its distributor, Warner Bros. Television, following several allegations from staffers about instances of bullying, sexual misconduct, and racial discrimination.

Hedda Muskat, a former producer on the show has described a “culture of fear” around the production, and described Ellen as “toxic.”

The show’s former DJ, Tony Okungbowa, has also spoken out about the “toxicity” on the show, writing that he stands with “former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

In a letter to the show’s staffers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen apologised, writing that she was “disappointed” to hear that some members of her team were not treated with respect, and she took “full responsibility” for the situation.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done,” she wrote. “Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Vance, who is a musician and comedian, wrote: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister.”

Adding: “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

A host of celebrities, including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossa, have come out in support of the talk show host. Most recently, Aston Kutcher said in a Tweet that Ellen had “only treated me & my time w/ respect and kindness.”

However, fans responded negatively, noting that the allegations against Ellen are from her employees complaining about their work experiences, not celebrities.

