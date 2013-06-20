HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Incredible Townhouse On The East River Just Sold For $35 Million

The stunning East River mansion known as the Ellen Biddle Shipman Residence has just sold for $35 million, according to The New York Observer.



The East 50th Street and Beekman place home went for $13 million less than the original $48.75 million asking price.

The townhouse, currently still listed on the Brown Harris Stevens website, had a price cut to $43 million in recent months.

According to the NYO, the unknown buyer was so enamoured with the mansion, that he or she also bought all the existing furniture in the six-bedroom home.

Shipman was a prominent garden designer who clientele included Robert T, Vanderbilt, J.S. Rockefeller, E.I. Du Pont, Mrs. M.T. Mellon, Theodore Roosevelt’s son Kermit, and Vincent Astor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.