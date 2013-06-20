HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Incredible Townhouse On The East River Just Sold For $35 Million

The stunning East River mansion known as the Ellen Biddle Shipman Residence has just sold for $35 million, according to The New York Observer.
The East 50th Street and Beekman place home went for $13 million less than the original $48.75 million asking price.
The townhouse, currently still listed on the Brown Harris Stevens website, had a price cut to $43 million in recent months.
According to the NYO, the unknown buyer was so enamoured with the mansion, that he or she also bought all the existing furniture in the six-bedroom home.
Shipman was a prominent garden designer who clientele included Robert T, Vanderbilt, J.S. Rockefeller, E.I. Du Pont, Mrs. M.T. Mellon, Theodore Roosevelt’s son Kermit, and Vincent Astor.
Welcome to Beekman Place on the Upper East Side. The street is very secluded, so you'll feel like you're in a ritzy suburb.
The kitchen is any chef's dream, with a six-burner LeCornu range, a centre island, and twin SubZeros.
The sweeping staircase is beautiful, but if you're too tired to walk the five floors, you can just use the elevator instead!
In the distance, you can see the Citigroup Building in Long Island City, Queens. Who wouldn't want to relax out here?
