Elle Publisher Hachette Launches Its Own Facebook To 'Bring Us Closer Together"

Hachette Filipacchi Media, the publisher of Elle, Women’s Day and Car and Driver, just launched its own Facebook.



CEO Alain Lemarchand sent an email to staffers last week, telling them about a new internal social network, according to the New York Observer. He explained that it meant “to bring us closer together and establish new relationships.”

Currently there are not plans to open up this internal network to outsiders, or create a money-making service like News Corp.’s LinkedIn killer or BusinessWeek’s Business Exchange which is supposed to be a LinkedIn/Digg competitor.

It’s simply a way for staffers to trade status updates and post pictures from company parties. Can’t wait for those to leak!

“The idiocy is mind-blowing,” one staff member wrote to reporter Felix Gillette in an email. “As if we need more distractions during our workday. Good lord.”

ELLE magazine lost 15.9% of its ad dollars between 2008 and 2009, according to the Magazine Publishers of America. Although their Women’s Day magazine increased their ad revenues by 2.9% year over year.

