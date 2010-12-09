Supermodel Elle Macpherson Outsmarts A Bank

Supermodel Elle Macpherson just won a huge lawsuit against Iceland’s collapsed, and formerly largest bank, Kaupthing, by using a little-known legal principle that is 300 years old, ThisIsMoney reports.



The win could set a precedent for others who want compensation from the failed bank, and who have previously failed because trying to win money from an insolvent institution is expensive and often futile.

Macpherson was a high-profile client at Kaupthing’s Isle of Man branch before the bank folded in 2008.

After a nine month limbo for Kaupthing’s customers in the wake of its implosion, only three-quarters of the firm’s 10,000 UK-based customers received compensation after losing access to their funds in October of ’08.

From This Is the Money.Uk,

Elle Macpherson… had personal savings with the bank and wanted to offset these against her mortgage when she sold her London house in 2009.

But because the mortgage was held through a ‘nominee’ company – to keep her address confidential – she was denied. Kaupthing’s liquidators said this was because the borrower was technically a company, albeit one owned by Macpherson.

So she sued the bank’s liquidators. Her savvy lawyers invoked a law that had not been used successfully by a plaintiff since the 1870s.

The ancient legal principle used by her lawyers is known as ‘equitable set-off’, and essentially proved that Macpherson and her company were “in-equity” the same, and therefore the bank had no right to refuse her damages.

Her lawyers said that Macpherson’s win using their line of argument, could “throw a lifeline to a lot of people caught up in complex battles with insolvent banks and lenders.”

