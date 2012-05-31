Supermodel Elle Macpherson Has A New Hot-Shot Banker Beau

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is currently off the market.After breaking up with her real-estate developer boyfriend Jeff Soffer earlier this year, the gorgeous Australian native has now moved on to Roger Jenkins, a managing partner at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, the Scottish Daily Record reports.



Macpherson, 48, made her first public appearance with the 56-year-old financier at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in late April, according to the report.

They were recently caught kissing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Here are some fun facts about Macpherson’s new beau.

Prior to joining BTG Pactual, he worked at Barclays where he worked as the chairman of investment banking and investment management for the Middle East from April 2008 to August 2009.

He has been married twice and has two kids (Innis, 12 and Eneya, 9).

He is currently in the middle of a divorce from his second wife Diana.

He’s reportedly worth around £300million.

He’s the son of an oil refinery manager and teacher.

Growing up, Jenkins was a track star running the 400 meter event. He also represented Scotland and Great Britain as a sprinter from 1973 to 1978.

