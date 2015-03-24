Here's the first ever fashion advice for the Apple Watch

SELF A woman wears the new Apple Watch in another photo shoot.

Fashion magazine Elle has published the first fashion advice for owners of the Apple Watch. The Australian edition of the glossy publication stars pop singer Rebel Wilson on the front cover, as well as some helpful tips, 9to5Mac reports.

Elle explains that readers will find “three Apple Watches, in different bands, paired with this season’s power pieces.”

Apple lent Elle the device for a special fashion shoot. Elle notes that models sported the products “under high security” as the team revealed what clothing items work best with the Apple Watch. Model Sara Smith appears in sophisticated-looking white and black designer outfits. Elle explains that they pieces have been inspired by martial arts and have a “karate-inspired edge,” but notes that no other jewellery is required in these cases because “the watch is the hero.”

Here are some of Elle’s tips for deciding what to wear with your new Apple Watch…

At the weekend: “Wear it with trackies, your boyfriend’s shirt (worn cuffed and loose) and a chic cashmere overcoat — Acne (a fashion brand) has a great option in store at the moment…” You should keep it low-key, too, Elle writes, and go with sneakers or sandals.

For a cocktail party: Elle advises you crank it up a notch and says you should wear the Apple Watch with a tuxedo and “sexy heels.” A “fabulous cocktail ring” and a “Cartier Love Bracelet” (very high-end items) would look good alongside the watch, it suggests.

At work: “Wear a sexy silk Equipment shirt, buttoned down low with a black silk camisole underneath, and add a sharp tailored blazer and man-style pants.” Elle also says that for some “added glam,” a “power bag” would look suave, as would silver earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Elle’s editor-in-chief, Justine Cullen, is definitely a fan of the Apple Watch — but does mention that she’s a bit put off by the price of the luxury Apple Watch Edition. She writes: “I want one. I’m sad that the Edition version costs US$10K because it’s by far the prettiest, but I’m definitely a fan of the functionalities in the more accessible versions.”

Cullen also has some interesting insight from a fashion perspective: “Is it going to change your life? Probably not in the way the iPhone did. But is it a fun new piece of arm candy that will look good on your wrist and impress the boys? Absolutely.”

