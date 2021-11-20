15 of the most daring looks Elle Fanning has ever worn

- Elle Fanning often takes fashion risks on the red carpet.
- “The Great” actress has worn completely see-through outfits and looks with plunging necklines.
- Here’s a look at the most daring outfits she’s worn.
During a day out in Cannes, France, Fanning was photographed in a black crop top, pink jacket, and an orange skirt.
She paired the look with a white bag and black heels.
Fanning walked the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a stunning green dress with a plunging neckline.
The hem of Fanning’s green silk Gucci gown was designed with flowers sewn into it.
At the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Fanning looked ethereal in a pink lace dress with a sheer corset.
She paired the pink Alexander McQueen dress with sparkly heels.
Fanning attended the 2017 Miu Miu fashion show in a pink dress with a plunging neckline and midriff cutout.
She matched her silver heels to the crystal-lined neckline detail of the Miu Miu dress.
Fanning looked stunning at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival in a custom Miu Miu dress.
The dress was also designed with two side cutouts, a pastel yellow satin top, and a tulle fabric skirt.
She looked fabulous in a sequin Valentino dress at the 2018 world premiere of “Teen Spirit.”
She accessorized the sparkly navy, pink, and silver dress with red satin heels.
At the 2018 LA Film Festival, Fanning was photographed in a chic black-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress.
The dress was designed with a black embroidered corset that looked almost sheer with a tulle ankle-length skirt. She paired the look with black heels.
Fanning attended the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a peach-colored Gucci dress with a plunging neckline.
Fanning’s caped dress was also designed with a gorgeous embroidered purple flower in the middle. She accessorized the look with Chopard jewelry.
At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Fanning turned heads in a floral-print Valentino gown.
Fanning wore Chopard jewelry and Sophia Webster shoes at the “Les Miserables” premiere.
Fanning attended the 2019 D23 Expo in a head-to-toe pink look.
Fanning was photographed in a sheer Kimhekim blouse and skirt that were held together by an oversized pink satin bow. She completed her look with pink heels.
Fanning wowed in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline at the 2019 Miu Miu fashion show.
She paired the floral-print dress with pointed metallic silver heels.
Fanning stunned at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards in a sparkly pink dress with side cutouts.
Fanning wore the Miu Miu gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Elle Fanning wore Gucci at a screening for the 2020 film “All the Bright Places.”
Fanning’s flared jumpsuit featured a fun petal cutout. She paired it with a floral Gucci choker and black heels.
At the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Fanning wore a sheer black gown with cutouts across her torso and sleeves.
Fanning’s Gucci dress had an open back, a high neckline, and a full skirt.
At the 2021 InStyle Awards, Fanning looked stunning in a gold and diamond crop top and low-rise black skirt.
“The Great” actress wore a Balmain dress for the event.