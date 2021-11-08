Elle Fanning wore a dress that was almost completely see-through and had daring cutouts on the red carpet

Elle Fanning wore a sheer gown to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Elle Fanning attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The actress wore a Gucci dress made of sheer black fabric to the event.

The gown had daring cutouts and was totally backless.

Elle Fanning made a statement in a sheer dress on Saturday.

The actress, 23, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California. Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event, and the 2021 Gala was presented by Gucci.

Fanning dressed for the occasion in a Gucci gown made of transparent fabric.

The black gown was made of sheer fabric that created cutouts on Fanning’s torso, with the overlay meeting in a diamond at her waist. The shape mimicked the diamond cutouts on the gown’s long sleeves.

Ribbons of fabric flowed from Fanning’s sleeves, which she dragged behind her like a cape on the red carpet.

The dress’ ruffled, high neckline was accented by an oversized rose brooch covered in sparkles on the collar.

The sheer fabric exposed Fanning’s strapless black bra and high-waisted black bottoms that she wore beneath the dress.

The gown flowed into a full, black skirt that was also made of see-through fabric, while the top of the dress was totally backless. The skirt flowed into a dramatic train, and the sheer fabric moved as Fanning did, exposing her legs.

Samantha McMillen styled Fanning’s daring look, while Jenda created her striking updo and Kate Synnott did her makeup.

The Gala wasn’t the first time Fanning had worked with Gucci, as she wrote the short film “Gucci Always Wins” in 2020, which marked her directorial debut, as NYLON reported.

The star has also worn Gucci multiple times in just 2021 alone. She rocked a blue Gucci gown to the virtual 2021 Golden Globes, and she stunned in a sparkly suit from the legendary fashion house at the 2021 SAG Awards.