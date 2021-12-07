Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult reveal the items they took from the set of ‘The Great,’ including a butter sculpture and an oil painting

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult costar on ‘The Great.’ David Livingston/Getty Images; Hulu

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are executive producers and costars on season two of “The Great.”

Fanning said she has a miniature version of the butter sculpture Peter gifts Catherine.

Hoult brought home an oil painting of Peter as a souvenir from “The Great” set.

Neither Elle Fanning nor Nicholas Hoult walked away from “The Great” season-two set empty-handed.

During a recent joint interview with Insider, the lead actors and executive producers spoke about the souvenirs they kept after production on Tony McNamara’s new season wrapped in July.

With all of the eccentric artwork, costumery, and props sitting around the set of the fictionalized retelling of Catherine The Great’s rise to power in Russia, the duo found themselves making unexpected additions to their personal collections.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult costar as Catherine and Peter on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

“I have the butter sculpture that he makes of me,” Fanning told Insider.

The dripping yellow artwork appears in the opening moments of episode five, when Peter sends the edible structure to his wife’s bedside.

The emperor includes an explanation for the medium in a cheeky note that reads, “Because you melt in my mouth.”

Throughout the season, Catherine occasionally summons Peter for oral sex to alleviate the urges caused by her pregnancy hormones, as advised by her doctors and advisors. Though the empress overtly says she considers their interactions to be emotionless, her husband disagrees. He’s convinced they’re in love.

Fanning added that her real-life version of the sculpture came in a “miniature size.”

Peter sends Catherine a sculpture made of butter on season two of ‘The Great.’ Hulu

The 23-year-old also said she held onto a series of propaganda posters from season one.

In the political cartoons, created by her enemies, Catherine is joined by a horse in an effort to promote the farcical rumor that Catherine partakes in bestiality.

“I have those framed,” Fanning told Insider.

As for Hoult, he also snagged artwork featuring his character from “The Great” set. He told Insider that he has “an oil painting of myself in my house.”

The 31-year-old actor did not, however, specify which one.

Season two of “The Great” is currently available to stream on Hulu.