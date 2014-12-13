What Happens When You Live Like A Victoria's Secret Angel For A Month

Instagram Danielle Prescod, center, decided to live like a Victoria’s Secret Angel for a month.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels help sell $US6.6 billion a year in lingerie.

The lingerie giant is notoriously meticulous about who it chooses as Angels: top models like Miranda Kerr and Erin Heatherton were booted in the past for allegedly not selling enough lingerie.

Danielle Prescod, a fashion editor at Elle, decided to go through the process of becoming a model for a story.

“I haven’t felt quite so ugly since my middle school days,” Prescod writes. “This is not a knock against my personal confidence. Being surrounded by 47 Victoria’s Secret models eventually takes its toll.”

Here’s what she learned.

1. The models work out for four hours a day.

Prescod enrolled in the “Ballet Bootcamp” and a spin class. Like the models, she worked out four hours a day, seven days a week. She called the process “excruciating.”

She also cut out carbs and alcohol for the month.

2. Beauty treatments take five hours.

“It looks almost attainable, like if you had 20 extra minutes, maybe you could do it yourself,” Prescod writes. “You cannot. You need three-hour oxygen facials, multiple trips to the spray tanner and waxer, and a signature scent.”

In addition to an oxygen facial and fake eyelash extensions, Prescod received airbrushing to contour her body.

3. The company sends models to “Angel School.”

Victoria’s Secret puts its Angels through a course in which they learn about company history and how to converse with the media. They also teach the models how to properly smile for photographs.

4. Models must be made-up at all times.

The Angels told Prescod that when they go out in public, they are expected to be camera-ready. This means full hair, make-up, and heels.

“You wear heels everywhere (the only exception is when working out) and you are always game for a photo,” Prescod said.

Being a Victoria’s Secret Angel pays off. Eight of the top 10 highest-paid models in the world have worked for the retailer.

