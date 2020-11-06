ELLE Australia will live on as a digital-only platform after its publisher, Are Media, axed the print edition

Image: Getty

Are Media has promised to bring dumped print magazine Elle back in digital form, telling virtual attendees at its annual showcase that the company is focused on ensuring magazines “flourish” in 2021.

During the first public event following the sale of Bauer Media Australia to Mercury Capital, the newly-rebranded Are Media pushed its focus on investment in content and growth in 2021, a stark contrast to the publisher’s difficult 2020 during which around 150 staff were re-trenched and eight titles shut down.

“Are Media is in Australian hands and we could not be happier. Our new chapter brings us stability, simplicity, security and a long-term strategy. We have the most powerful stable of household-name brands and we want to make sure in 2021 they flourish,” Are Media chief executive Brendon Hill said during the event.

“There will be a tenacious focus on delivering better, and more diverse content offerings for our audiences across women’s lifestyle, food, homes, beauty and entertainment that will benefit our audiences, our advertising partners and our retail partners.”

In July, Elle magazine, alongside NW, OK! and Harper’s Bazaar were axed after being temporarily suspended in May.

Are Media said Elle will now return as a pure digital play, becoming a “highly curated retail and shopping destination”, after striking an agreement with owner the Lagardère Group. Are Media will also relaunch Girlfriend, which was part of Pacific Magazines, with a “bright, optimistic new look”, in order to target Gen Z.

Are Media executive general manager, publishing and digital, Sarah-Belle Murphy said the media company will draw on its existing fashion team for Elle.com.au, with a digital editor to be appointed in the coming weeks.

“Elle has enjoyed considerable success as a digital platform in its own right, both from an audience and revenue point of view. Are Media has a long and strong heritage in fashion and we see a great opportunity for that to continue, targeting our Gen Y audience who are hungry for the latest content around fashion trends. It also provides us with an opportunity to build an e-commerce platform that will further enhance the experience of our audience,” she said.

Ms Murphy said Are Media is confident that there is space in the market for Girlfriend, Elle.com.au and Syrup.

“Girlfriend, which will relaunch next year, is clearly aimed at Gen Z, while Syrup is a unisex fashion, beauty and culture brand aimed at 16 to 22 year olds. Elle caters for the young professional women, so we see ample space for each of these brands to thrive,” Ms Murphy said.

The event largely pushed Are Media’s credentials in the women’s space, ignoring its automotive decision which is headed up by Andrew Beecher. At the time of his appointment, Mr Hill said Mr Beecher’s focus was to build the business as a standalone entity, independent from the core Are Media portfolio.

During the showcase, Mr Hill described Are Media’s acquisition of Seven West Media’s Pacific Magazines as a “milestone moment”, stating the company now owns over 80 per cent of magazines sold in supermarkets.

Promising to invest more in marketing the entire magazine category, Mr Hill said the company’s new owners – Mercury Capital – believe in print and the power of data and digital to future proof the business and emphasised the creative people are the core of the business.

Advertising addressability and effectiveness

Are Media also focused on its advertising effectiveness credentials, announcing it is partnering with attentionTRACE Media Planner, a new tool for media agencies developed by Australian academic and researcher Professor Karen Nelson-Field.

AttentionTRACE is based on empirically-led research design that tracks human gaze on a second-by-second level for mobile and TV and is designed to add an additional layer to media planning to complement the traditional measurement of reach.

According to Are Media, attention metrics can be used to expose wastage, drive commercial outcomes, predict brand choice better than view-ability alone and plan for conditions that extend the length of time a brand stays in memory.

Are Media has also become the latest media owner to partner with Adobe to offer marketers a more simple way to connect with their targetable audiences across all devices.

Similar to Nine’s Audience Match announced at the company’s annual upfront event in September, HerMatch in partnership with Adobe will draw on Are Media’s data sets for brands to to deliver more targeted advertising.

