Advice columnist and Trump sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll says she was fired from Elle magazine after the president dragged her 'through the mud'

Longtime Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll tweeted Tuesday that the magazine fired her after 26 years.

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in ’95 or ’96. She has filed a defamation suit against him for saying she lied about it.

Carroll linked to a Tuesday story in Bloomberg about the ongoing litigation.

Advice columnist and author E. Jean Carroll announced on Tuesday that she had been fired from Elle magazine.

Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don't blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing "Ask E. Jean." I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me,” she wrote. “I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honour of my life writing ‘Ask E. Jean.’ I blame @realdonaldtrump.”

An email sent to Carroll by Elle’s Executive Managing Editor Erin Hobday, was submitted as evidence in a defamation case that the advice columnist has filed against President Donald Trump.

“It is with deep regret that I am writing to confirm that we are terminating your contract with Elle magazine and neither party will have any further obligation to one another,” Hobday wrote in the email dated Dec. 11 and seen by Insider. “We and your readers so appreciate your many years of work for the magazine, and the wonderful columns you contributed to our publication. We will miss you tremendously.”

Carroll, of “Ask E. Jean,” has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-90s and filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

Carroll, said she suffered “very little” after an alleged sexual assault at the hands of President Donald Trump.

The alleged assault took place in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990 and is detailed in her book, “What Do We Need Men For?”.

Carroll said she met Trump inside the store and agreed to help him select a present for a girl after he asked her for advice in the mid-1990s. In an exclusive excerpt published by New York magazine, Carroll detailed an alleged assault that took place after she entered a dressing room with Trump.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips,” she wrote. “The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway – or completely, I’m not certain – inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle.”

Carroll wrote that she physically fought Trump off of her and fled the scene of the encounter, which took “no more than three minutes.”

Trump has denied Carroll’s account, telling The Hill, “I’ll say it with great respect – number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened.”

Messages left with an Elle spokesman, editor, and Carroll’s agent were not immediately returned.

In Tuesday’s Tweet, Carroll, 75, linked to a recent Bloomberg article about the ongoing litigation.

“Ask E. Jean” has appeared in Elle since 1993.

While other Twitter users were fast to respond to Carroll’s tweet criticising Elle, Carroll defended the magazine.

In one Tweet, a user suggested that ageism played a role in the decision. Carroll responded jokingly that she is “unhip and uncool,” but shared nothing but love for her former employer.

I AM old, unhip and uncool, yes. I don't blame @ELLEmagazine. I love and will always love Elle. I put the blame squarely on @realDonaldTrump — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 19, 2020

