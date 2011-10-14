A-Rod's New Girlfriend Is A "Life Coach" And Rashida Jones Dated An Obama Power Broker -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- A-Rod’s got a project for the off-season, and her name is Ella Magers. She’s blonde, and she’s a life coach.
- Johnny Depp really bit it on Hollywood Boulevard. We’re linking to the video here, so that you can see that every once in a while, Depp looks uncool, too… wait, never mind. He pulled it off.
- “Parks and Recreation” star Rashida Jones once dated Barack Obama speechwriting sensation Jon Favreau, she told Playboy. But they never had sex in the White House.
- This excerpt from the wedding invitation for “Real Housewives” Kim Zolciak’s nuptials delights us: “In order to protect our privacy, no cameras or cell phones will be allowed on property… also, please note that our wedding will be filmed, and you will be asked to sign a release.”
- “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland says if Adele’s “Someone Like You” hadn’t been playing in her car when she hydroplaned the other day, she would have died. We’re not following the logic, but we do believe Adele is all-powerful.
- The Scarlett Johansson hacker is free this morning, having made his $10,000 bail.
