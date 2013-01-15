Famous Author Proves You're Never Too Old To Regret Going To Law School

Elizabeth Wurtzel

Photo: Wikipedia

Elizabeth Wurtzel burst onto the scene of self-obsessed, confessional writing in 1994 with her depression memoir Prozac Nation.She followed up with a Bitch, a history of “manipulative female behaviour,” and surprised the academic world in 2007 when she decided to enter … Yale Law School.



Now Wurtzel, like many law grads, is lamenting her decision to go to law school.

In a New York Magazine confessional suggesting she wants to re-do many of her major life decisions, Wurtzel implies law school is the reason she has zero savings at age 44.

“I had loved everything about Yale Law School – especially the part where I graduated at 40 – but I spent my life savings on an abiding interest, which is a lot to invest in curiosity,” she writes.

Still, Wurtzel managed to land a job at the law firm run by David Boies, a liberal icon who’s famous for fighting for Al Gore to become president and marriage equality laws.

Wurtzel writes glowingly of Boies, noting she likes him better than other Davids such as the New Yorker’s David Remnick or even her rumoured lover, the late David Foster Wallace.

While Wurtzel suggests she’s no longer practicing law at Boies Schiller, she’s short on details about why she left the storied firm over the summer.

There were rumours that she was fired for acting entitled, and that she couldn’t get licensed. But the likely reason she’s no longer there is actually fairly simple, according to an August 2012 Above the Law piece on her departure.

“I have thought over and over that I ought to be writing more,” she told ATL.

Perhaps, like many much younger lawyers, Wurtzel found her first job to be pure drudgery and chose to do what she loves instead.

