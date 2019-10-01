'She completely objectified me': Husband of 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren jokes about how his relationship with the senator began

Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduces her husband, Bruce Mann, while speaking to a crowd in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. March 17, 2019.

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and her husband Bruce Mann opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview with CNN since she launched her campaign in the beginning of the year.

Warren joked that she fell in love with her husband after first seeing him in shorts nearly 40 years ago, saying that it was his “good-looking legs” that made her go “all in.”

“She completely objectified me,” Mann replied with a smile. He said he fell for the Massachusetts senator when he first saw her 25 yards away, saying she was “so just lively, so animated, so engaged.”

The couple opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview since Warren launched her campaign at the beginning of this year. Mann and Warren recounted when they first met, which was on a late Sunday afternoon at an economics and law conference in Florida.

“Even from that distance, I was just drawn to her,” he told CNN’s MJ Lee. “She was so just lively, so animated, so engaged. And I just fell for her from 25 yards out before even meeting her.”

The two bonded over similar upbringings without a lot of money and their love for academia, as both Warren and Mann worked as college professors, CNN reported.



Months after they first met, Warren watched Mann teach a course at University of Connecticut. After the lecture room cleared out, Mann asked Warren what she thought of the class, to which she responded, “‘What can I say? Will you marry me?'”

And Mann said yes.

Those close to the couple described Mann as more calm and soft-spoken, contrasting his energetic and passionate partner, and Warren said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t want to be married to somebody like me,” she told CNN. “I want to be married to somebody like him.”

Mann primarily plays a behind-the-scenes role in Warren’s campaign – notably as a manager for Bailey, the couple’s 16-month-old golden retriever. But Warren credits her husband as the person she unwinds with at the end of a long day of campaigning.

“I always know the last person I’ll have a good conversation with, the last person I’ll talk to before I go to sleep, is you,” Warren said during the CNN interview.

Mann described his marriage to the senator as an “adventure,” and described how Warren becoming a leader in the 2020 Democratic pool has changed their day-to-day lives.

“Certainly back then, I had no idea what it would look like – only that we would do it,” Mann told CNN. “Every part of it remains an adventure, so I stand by that statement.”

