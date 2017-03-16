Elizabeth Warren: 'Your Muslim ban is now 0-2 vs the Constitution'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren ripped President Donald Trump in a series of tweets Wednesday night after

a Hawaii judge put a restraining order on Trump’s revised travel ban.

The ruling was the second time Trump’s travel ban was blocked by a federal judge, dealing a blow to one of the president’s biggest campaign promises.

The Hawaii judge who struck down Trump’s travel ban heard testimony from the Hawaii attorney general, who argued the ban would hurt Hawaii’s Muslim community and Hawaii’s universities, businesses, and tourism industry.

Attorney General Doug Chin added the ban conflicted with Hawaiian customs and history.

Warren, who has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, tweeted to Trump after the ruling:

The revised travel ban would have shut down the US refugee program for 120 days and barred citizens from six majority Muslim countries.

Trump called his revised ban a “watered down” version of the original during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night. He reiterated his vow to fight it.

Turns out, an illegal Muslim ban by another name is still an illegal Muslim ban. So the courts just blocked @realDonaldTrump‘s second one.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump‘s illegal Muslim ban is still a recruiting tool for ISIS. Still a betrayal of our values. Still doesn’t keep us safe.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, your Muslim ban is now 0 for 2 vs the Constitution. Stop fighting the rule of law and start fighting for all Americans.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2017

