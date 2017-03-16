Elizabeth Warren: 'Your Muslim ban is now 0-2 vs the Constitution'

Madeleine Sheehan Perkins
Elizabeth WarrenEthan Miller/Getty ImagesElizabeth Warren.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren ripped President Donald Trump in a series of tweets Wednesday night after 
a Hawaii judge put a restraining order on Trump’s revised travel ban.

The ruling was the second time Trump’s travel ban was blocked by a federal judge, dealing a blow to one of the president’s biggest campaign promises.

The Hawaii judge who struck down Trump’s travel ban heard testimony from the Hawaii attorney general, who argued the ban would hurt Hawaii’s Muslim community and Hawaii’s universities, businesses, and tourism industry.

Attorney General Doug Chin added the ban conflicted with Hawaiian customs and history.

Warren, who has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, tweeted to Trump after the ruling:

The revised travel ban would have shut down the US refugee program for 120 days and barred citizens from six majority Muslim countries. 

Trump called his revised ban a “watered down” version of the original during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night. He reiterated his vow to fight it.

