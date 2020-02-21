Elizabeth Warren reverses her no-super PAC policy and won't disavow a new one supporting her

AP Photo/John Bazemore Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign, and her campaign website says she “would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary.”

Persist PAC, a new super PAC supporting her, launched this week anyway, with a $US1 million ad buy in Nevada before the caucuses.

On Thursday, Warren would not disavow the new PAC, and said it wasn’t fair that the men onstage were billionaires or had super PAC support but not the women.

“It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t,” Warren said.

In a dramatic reversal on one of her signature campaign stances, Sen. Elizabeth Warren declined to disavow a new super PAC supporting her, despite her previous insistence that she would discourage any fundraising from outside groups on her behalf.

The Massachusetts Democrat was asked while campaigning in Nevada on Thursday whether she would encourage Persist PAC, a new super PAC created this week to bolster her campaign, to stand down. They have released a pro-Warren ad and purchased a $US1 million ad buy to push it to Nevada voters ahead of Saturday’s caucuses.

The candidate’s new stance shows the difficult realities she faces in the primary landscape as fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Democrat, opened a double-digit lead in national polls and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg consumed much of the oxygen in recent weeks by pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into campaign advertising.

“We reached the point a few weeks ago where all the men who were still in this race and on the debate stage all had either super PACs or they were multibillionaires and could just rummage around in their sock drawers to find enough money to be able to fund a campaign,” Warren told reporters, framing her argument as an issue of gender equality.

“So here’s where I stand,” Warren said. “If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in, I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t.”

NEW: Here is video of Warren declining to disavow the new super PAC supporting her: “If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I'll lead the charge. But that's how it has to be. It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only 1 or 2 don’t.” pic.twitter.com/byxQRjGMfs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 20, 2020

Super PACs can raise unlimited funds on behalf of candidates but are not allowed to contribute directly to or coordinate with campaigns. Advocates for campaign-finance reform – including Warren -have criticised super PACs for significantly increasing the influence of money in politics.

Technically, Warren’s campaign wouldn’t be able to tell a super PAC what to do, but she’s made her wishes clear in the past. Warren’s campaign website reads: “Elizabeth rejects the help of Super PACs and would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary. We’ve got to overturn Citizens United because our democracy is not for sale.”

The site calls on her fellow Democrats to “show some moral backbone by refusing their own Super PACs in the 2020 primary.”

Warren’s campaign did not respond to an Insider request for comment about her reversal, or whether the campaign site would be updated.

As recently as the February 7 New Hampshire debate, Warren was using her and fellow contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s lack of super PAC support to set herself apart from the rest of the Democratic field.

“Everyone on this stage except Amy and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending,” Warren said.

Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat, also has a new super PAC backing her. The Kitchen Table Conversations Super PAC launched last Friday and has spent $US1.1 million to push ads in Nevada and South Carolina, Open Secrets reported.

Warren still receives more than half of her funding from contributions of less than $US200, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. After a strong showing Wednesday night, Warren announced on Thursday afternoon that “our grassroots campaign has raised more than $US5 million” since the debate began.

