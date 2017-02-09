Sen. Elizabeth Warren puts Jeff Sessions on notice in fiery tweetstorm

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put Jeff Sessions, who was just confirmed as Trump’s attorney general, on notice in a series of tweets on Wednesday night.

“I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight,” she wrote.

“And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’ radical hatred into [the Department of Justice] will hear from all of us, too,” she continued, adding in another tweet: “If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry … he’ll hear from all of us.”

The tweets came after an intense confirmation process that hit a snag Tuesday night when Warren attempted to recite a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King. Senators voted to force her to stop talking.

Warren seemed to reference that incident in a final tweet Wednesday night: “Consider this MY warning: We won’t be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist.”

You can read her tweets below:

I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Deeply disappointed that the Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully & fairly enforce the law.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Thanks to you, everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

There’s no Rule 19 to silence me from talking about Jeff Sessions anymore. So let me say loudly & clearly: This is just the beginning.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

If Jeff Sessions turns a blind eye while @realDonaldTrump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he’ll hear from all of us.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry into @TheJusticeDept, he’ll hear from all of us.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’s radical hatred into @TheJusticeDept will hear from all of us, too.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Consider this MY warning: We won’t be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

