Sen. Elizabeth Warren puts Jeff Sessions on notice in fiery tweetstorm

David Choi
Elizabeth warrenJustin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put Jeff Sessions, who was just confirmed as Trump’s attorney general, on notice in a series of tweets on Wednesday night.

“I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight,” she wrote.

“And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’ radical hatred into [the Department of Justice] will hear from all of us, too,” she continued, adding in another tweet: “If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry … he’ll hear from all of us.”

The tweets came after an intense confirmation process that hit a snag Tuesday night when Warren attempted to recite a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King. Senators voted to force her to stop talking.

Warren seemed to reference that incident in a final tweet Wednesday night: “Consider this MY warning: We won’t be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist.”

You can read her tweets below:

